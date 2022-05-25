We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s ‘frugal’ habits has sparked delight among her royal fans as they spot ‘ugliest’ item in her living room.

The Queen has proven she can be ‘frugal’ after fans notice she’s still using a ‘tiny TV’ on the ‘ugliest TV stand’.

Her Majesty has given fans an insight into her room at Windsor Castle.

The Queen uses a ‘tiny television’ which she stands on the ‘ugliest’ TV stand as she delights fans with her ‘frugal’ habits.

Her Majesty celebrates 70 years on the throne this year and in the run up to her four-day bank holiday weekend, she has resumed work and met with the Amir of Qatar, who visited the Queen at Windsor Castle.

A snap of the moment they shook hands has been uploaded to the Royal Family Instagram page and fans are going wild for the very dated decor detail that they’ve spotted in the background.

One fan praised her majesty for being ‘frugal’, “It’s the simplicity for me with all the money in the world she has access to yet look at the little tiny TV she looks at ❤️” they commented.

Another fan added, “The Windsor castle tv stand deserves attention.”

As a third fan agreed, and added, “Elizabeth!! That is the ugliest TV stand I have ever seen!!”

You can see the ‘tiny’ flat screen TV stood on the silver oval shaped TV stand in the photo below…

Others were delighted to see her Majesty up and about after she attended the Chelsea Flower Show on a buggy after fears over her mobility.

One fan praised how ‘good’ she looked following her health concerns. It read, “So lovely to see Queen Elizabeth feeling good!”

And another royal fan added, “Just wonderful to see how she is looking so well and doing activities. ❤️❤️”

But one fan was concerned ahead of the Jubilee celebrations.

They added, “She should be wearing a mask 😷 so that she stays healthy for the jubilee and in general!”

It’s not the first time the royals have shown their ‘normal’ decor, as Princess Anne fans urged her to ‘de-clutter’ after she gave fans a glimpse inside her home.