Kate Middleton’s garden party outfit looked elegant even in the rain as the Duchess co-ordinated her glamorous gown with a very practical accessory.

Kate Middleton has co-ordinated her mint green outfit with a large cream umbrella to keep her dry as she stepped out in the rain.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the Queen’s garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

This royal news comes as the Queen’s love for Kate Middleton for adoring the ‘real’ Prince William is revealed.

Kate Middleton has proven she can still look elegant in even the most dreary of downpours as she co-ordinates her garden party outfit with her large umbrella.

The Duchess was prepared for the UK’s unpredictable weather as she stepped out into the gardens of Buckingham Palace alongside husband Prince William as they greeted guests for the Queen’s annual garden party.

Kate, who is renowned for her effortless glamour channelled Downton Abbey in her outfit choices and her look had the regency feel of hit Netflix show Bridgerton.

The Duchess wore a custom-made pastel chiffon midi-dress, which featured a pretty lace high-neck and she accessorised with matching Jimmy Choo heels, a Hobbs clutch and a new pair of earrings by Carousel Jewels – and not forgetting a cream umbrella with wooden handle.

And fans are impressed with Kate Middleton’s garden party outfit with co-ordinating umbrella. One fan wrote, “Ooh How traditional Elegance ☀️☁️🎩👒.”

Another fan put, “I love the way the members of the royal family dress up as they do for the most eminent occasion.”

And a third royal fan added, “Kate looks amazing 😍.”

Her Majesty, who attended Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week by buggy, was absent from the garden party as it is thought she is resting ahead of her bumper Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week.

The garden party marked the final one of the year and the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Princess Beatrice, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, alongside 8,000 guests who were invited as a way to recognise the positive impact they make in their communities.

The Royal Family Instagram commented, “To all of this this year’s guests – thank you for all the work that you do. We look forward to welcoming more guests to the Palace of Holyroodhouse next month.”

All eyes will be on Kate Middleton’s outfits next weekend when the country celebrates the four day bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.