Prince William attempted to “impress” Kate Middleton in a surprisingly normal way during their university days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on April 29th after meeting as students.

Kate Middleton has previously opened up on the wholesome dish her husband used to make her when he was trying to win her over.

As senior members of The Firm the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have dined at plenty of important and glamorous occasions over the years, from state banquets to overseas receptions. Though despite the fascination that exists over the Royal Family’s favourite foods it seems that the simplest dishes really are the best. Earlier this year during their somewhat controversial Caribbean Tour, the down-to-earth items on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s hotel dinner order was revealed.

Whilst Kate has previously revealed the crowd-pleasing dish Prince William used to make to “impress” her in the early years of knowing each other.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge explained that William tried to woo her with his culinary skills when they were studying at the University of St Andrews. This was where William and Kate’s love story began and they were friends before they started dating.

Speaking during an appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas with Dame Mary Berry in 2019, she told the baking icon, “In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals.”

Kate went on to express her belief that William was pulling out all the stops for her. And one of his go-to dishes to cook is something many families would likely count amongst their favourites – pasta with Bolognese sauce!

“I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary!” the Duchess explained. “Things like Bolognese sauce, and things like that.”

When asked if the Queen’s grandson, who is second in line to the throne, still makes time to cook for her now, she revealed that he does on occasions despite their busy schedules.

“He sometimes does actually – he’s very good at breakfast,” Kate replied, though during their appearance her husband had candidly admitted she does most of the cooking at home.

Prince William confessed, “I can do tea, Mary, but not cooking. Catherine is definitely the one who cooks, not me.”

But whilst Kate might take the lead when it comes cooking at home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk or their London residence, Kensington Palace, it seems the couple aren’t against ordering a sneaky takeaway on occasions.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 in 2017, the Cambridges were asked if they ever ordered food in, to which Kate responded quickly, “Absolutely, and curry – definitely.”

“I’m not so good with spicy food,” William declared, before clarifying, “It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace to be honest, normally someone goes and picks it up.”

It seems the Cambridges are real foodies at heart and even years after they first met, William’s Bolognese cooking skills are part of some wonderful memories for Kate.