We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The stylish, white leather trainers Kate Middleton wore during her visit to St Andrews are in stock at Office, and they’re sustainable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while completing their royal tour of Scotland, visited The University of St Andrews where they first met.

St Andrews holds special memories for the graduates, uni friends have even shared rare details of how their royal love story began there.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, looked delighted to be back at their old university. According to Hello, they last visited back in 2011, just before they got married, and Kate looked stylish as ever.

She wore a pair of navy jeans, a chic white and navy striped jumper, a blazer, and some white leather trainers. Her cool trainers are by the Brazilian brand Veja – which are now in stock at Office. The trainers are simple and the perfect pump for summer. According to Grazia, the brand is also a favourite of Meghan Markle’s who has also been spotted wearing them. They cost £89.99 and you can get them in a range of colourways, including white and maroon, white and navy and white and pink. Veja Esplar Trainers £89.99 |View at Office

Best of all, they are sustainable. The inner lining is made completely from recycled plastic bottles, the perfect trainers for eco-conscious shoppers.

Office customers love them just as much as Kate does, one shopper said, ‘Fantastic Shoes!

I absolutely love these shoes, very comfortable, look great with everything. Easy to clean!’



Another happy customer said, ‘Look great and ethical. These trainers look great and look very well made. I found these when looking for a sustainable and ethical choice of trainers and these fit the bill perfectly without costing the earth.’