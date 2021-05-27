The stylish, white leather trainers Kate Middleton wore during her visit to St Andrews are in stock at Office, and they’re sustainable.
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while completing their royal tour of Scotland, stopped by The University of St Andrews
- Kate looked chic and stylish on their visit, her trainers which caught the attention of fans are now in stock at Office
- This royal news comes after it’s been revealed that Princess Diana almost ditched this ‘racy dress’ as she feared it would embarrass Prince William
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while completing their royal tour of Scotland, visited The University of St Andrews where they first met.
St Andrews holds special memories for the graduates, uni friends have even shared rare details of how their royal love story began there.
The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, looked delighted to be back at their old university. According to Hello, they last visited back in 2011, just before they got married, and Kate looked stylish as ever.
Best of all, they are sustainable. The inner lining is made completely from recycled plastic bottles, the perfect trainers for eco-conscious shoppers.
Office customers love them just as much as Kate does, one shopper said, ‘Fantastic Shoes!
I absolutely love these shoes, very comfortable, look great with everything. Easy to clean!’
Another happy customer said, ‘Look great and ethical. These trainers look great and look very well made. I found these when looking for a sustainable and ethical choice of trainers and these fit the bill perfectly without costing the earth.’