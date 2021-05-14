We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's university friend has shared an adorable rare detail about their love story.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s university dorm mate has revealed the young prince was always ‘paying attention’ to his young love

The fellow University of St. Andrew’s graduate comes from New Jersey but lived in the same halls of residence as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s university friend has given a rare insight into the young couple’s early romance.

Laura Warshauer lived on the same corridor as Prince William – who was known informally as ‘Will Wales’ to his friends – in St. Salvator’s Hall at St Andrew’s University, while Kate lived on the floor below.

Laura recalled a rare part of Kate and Will’s love story that not many people know about. Speaking to People magazine, she said, “Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her. When we’d be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other.”

Now a singer-songwriter, Laura, stayed in touch with the couple after university, even writing a song for their 2011 nuptials.

Prince William and Kate got married in 2011 and have gone on to have three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three.

And it’s not the only detail Laura got to witness of the young love blossoming. Laura previously revealed that William bid £200 for Kate in a ‘slave’ auction, while Kate was voted the prettiest girl in halls.

‘She explained, “There was a charity auction where you could bid for the person for the day and Will paid £200 for Kate. She was dressed in school uniform and was stood on these stone steps with us all below.”

She added, “No one else was winning Kate that night. They already had that connection.”

And for those who are wondering how Kate reacted to scooping the gong. Laura recalled, “There was applause, and she was wearing this cool black off-the-shoulder shirt. She’s very grounded, and that sense of ease comes through in the way she carries herself and the way she just graciously walked up and accepted this award. She’s obviously stunning – but she doesn’t act in any way like, “Oh, I’m this gorgeous person”‘.