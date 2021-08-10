Lady Louise Windsor is celebrating a very momentous day today

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lady Louise Windsor is marking an incredibly important day today.

Previously, it was revealed that Lady Louise was studying English, History, Politics, and Drama while on a media appearance with her parents last September.

Lady Louise, 17, is one of thousands of students who have received teacher-assessed grades instead of doing exams, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Louise’s mum, Sophie Wessex, previously opened up about her education, admitting that her and Prince Edward’s children will not rely on their royal roots as they grow up.

“She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever.

Speaking of Lady Louise and her son, James Viscount Severn, Sophie added, “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

It’s unlikely that Lady Louise is going to publicly announce the results of her AS-Levels as she did not reveal what she got in her GCSE exams last year, as Buckingham Palace stated at the time that they were a private family matter.

Sophie also previously detailed Louise’s sweet realisation that her grandmother is Her Majesty the Queen, after her school friends kept telling her.

“Well for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, ‘Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the Queen’,” she said.

Speaking to the BBC, the Countess added, “I don’t think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen.”