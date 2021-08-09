We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte fans have been left wondering if she's had her brunette hair highlighted blonde, with her locks looking remarkably lighter in a new photograph released by the Cambridges.

Princess Charlotte fans are left wondering whether the young royal has had her hair dyed blonde or whether it’s her natural colour.

The six-year-old has been spotted with blonder-looking locks in recent months and Kate Middleton shared an adorable new photo of her daughter on Instagram at the weekend.

This royal news comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton share adorable new photo of Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, posted a snap of the little princess online to highlight her involvement in the UK’s big butterfly count, after having taken their kids on the most glorious staycation.

But having shared the beautiful snap on their Instagram with the caption, ‘We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

‘@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.

‘Hopefully you can beat last year’s total, @savebutterflies.’

But some fans were distracted by how blonde Charlotte’s hair looked in the photo.

One fan wrote, ‘I’m so curious about her original hair colour.’

Another claimed, ‘I have been a hairstylist for six years and her hair has definitely been bleached and dyed.’

A third chipped in, ‘It’s her natural hair but not her natural colour. Very pretty girl though.’

A trend that was taking youngsters by storm last year was dying hair using tissue paper. But it’s not confirmed whether the young princess has had anything done to her naturally brunette tresses.

Another fan rushed to defend Charlotte, insisting that she has always had naturally blonder streaks in her hair.

Even your hair expertise would not automatically prove that her hair is dyed. Have you been a follower of the Cambridges/Princess Charlotte ever since she was born? Sure not, cos you don’t know the fact that she has had an ombre hair ever since she was a toddler. And think again, would you seriously dye your child’s hair,’ they penned.

And a fourth fan simply added, ‘Her hair is on point’.

Princess Charlotte’s hair has seemingly got much lighter the older she is, especially the layers underneath, as seen in the photo released to celebrate her sixth birthday in May.

As the snap shown above was taken at King’s Cup Regatta on August 08, 2019 and at Trooping the Colour below, taken back in June 2019.

It is not clear whether Princess Charlotte has had anything done to her hair or whether her mother Kate has simply added a photo lightning filter to bring out the colours of the butterfly she is holding.

Either way, what’s undeniable is she is one royal cutie!