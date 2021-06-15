We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is said to have spent 'too much damn time with' with a certain woman - and surprisingly it's not his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is said to have spent ‘too much damn time with’ Jill Biden, according to Jill’s husband and US president Joe Biden.

The Duke of Sussex’s friendship with America’s First Lady goes way back before he even met his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is known for his string of celebrity friends but there’s one woman in particular that the Duke is said to have spent ‘too much damn time with’ and that’s Jill Biden.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, first met America’s First Lady Dr. Jill Biden back in 2012, when she was the Second Lady, during an event for wounded warriors at the British Ambassador’s residence in Washington, according to CNN.

And over the years their friendship has seen them cross paths at various fundraisers including the Invictus Games. But whilst they are strictly friends, her husband Joe, who is currently president of the United States, thinks his wife Jill, 70, has spent ‘too much damn time with Harry’ in the past.

Joe Biden recently met up with the Queen at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, and while his visit comes at a tense time for the royal family – with the ‘rift’ between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family thought to have deepened since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

But if anything was going to be the topic of conversation it could well be her grandson Prince Harry – with whom both Joe and Jill have the strongest links and he was even spotted at Jo Biden’s inauguration ceremony last year.

But perhaps one duo that gets on so well, is Jill and Harry – so much so that Joe once commented on the amount of time they spent together.

“She [Jill] spent too much damn time with Prince Harry,” he previously recalled.

And his support for Joe too hasn’t gone unnoticed either – he even broke royal protocol last year to encourage people to vote for Joe in the presidency race.

Speaking of Jill and Harry’s friendship, Royal author Angela Levin said, “The couple got on brilliantly despite the 33-year age gap, so much so that then-Vice President Joe Biden admitted, ‘She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry.’”

Harry and Jill are said to have bonded over their military ties – with Jill’s stepson Beau, a former army major, tragically passing away in 2015 from brain cancer.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry stepped out with his then-girlfriend Meghan for the first time as he hung out with Joe and Jill at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando and the 2017 Canadian games.