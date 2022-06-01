We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the Sussexes making their UK return for the Queen’s Jubilee, there are rumours that they could use the occasion to christen their daughter, Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they will be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

This marks the first time Her Majesty will meet their daughter, sparking rumours that the couple could also choose to have her christened over the weekend.

Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited trip marks the first time the couple will return to the UK together since they left for a new life in America back in 2020. Royal experts have predicted that Meghan will likely be finding the visit very ‘nerve-wracking’ and will be keeping her children close.

Along with their reunion with the Firm, royal commentators claim the couple could also try to get Lilibet christened.

It was previously suggested that Lilibet’s christening was actually why the pair were steering clear of the UK. However, it’s now thought that Lilibet may now not only celebrate her first birthday over the special weekend but also her christening.

Presenter Isabel Wester told GB News that while there is no official confirmation of these claims, the Sussexes could use the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. She said, “I have heard a rumour that it is Lilibet’s first birthday, isn’t it on Saturday, they might try and get her christened whilst they’re over in the UK. And some suggestion that if Her Majesty is free on Sunday…who knows.”

Royal commentator Pandora Forsyth added, “That would be great but also would that then be taking away the spotlight from the Queen, I’m kind of hoping in a way that she isn’t christened because I think it will take everything away.”

Regardless of her christening, this special weekend will likely see Lilibet meet her great-grandmother for the first time. Not to mention her grandfather, Prince Charles who has expressed ‘incredible sadness’ over not having met the tot.

The Queen is said to be setting time aside in her busy schedule for Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday 4th June.