We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A royal expert claims that Meghan Markle will be feeling very ‘nervous’ ahead of the Jubilee weekend and is predicted to keep her children close for support.

This comes after Harry and Meghan confirmed that they will be returning to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet for the Queen’s milestone anniversary of 70 years on the throne. This reunion with the Firm will mark the first time the couple has returned together for a public event.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe predicts that Meghan will find the weekend very ‘nerve-wracking’ and will lean on her little ones for support.

Video of the Week

He explained to OK! that “having Lili with them when they return for the Jubilee is probably quite a good distraction”.

“It will all be about the kids and kids’ talk because you have to hope they wouldn’t have long, drawn-out, heart-to-heart chats in front of their children,” he added.

Larcombe also added that despite thriving in LA, Meghan will be feeling the nerves more than her husband Harry, as this is the first time she has participated in a royal event since stepping back as a senior royal in 2020.

He said, “For Harry, he came back for Philip’s funeral and the unveiling of Diana’s statue last summer – and, of course, he was meeting the Queen and seeing his dad not that long ago…But, for Meghan, this is probably incredibly nerve-wracking for her. I will imagine that she with some reason, will be dreading the return.”

Despite the couple’s secret meeting with the Queen last month, this visit will also mark the first time several members of the family have met Lilibet. With even the Queen reportedly setting time aside to meet and spend time with her great-granddaughter.