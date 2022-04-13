We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal commentators claim that Lilibet’s christening could be playing a key role in Harry and Meghan’s reluctance to return to the UK

A royal commentator is claiming that Lilibet’s christening has a part to play in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reluctance to return to the UK.

The pair were expected to reunite with the Firm for Prince Philip’s memorial service but decided to skip it after security fears.

This decision has been labeled as ‘insensitive’ and a ‘slap in the face’ for the Queen, as the pair are scheduled to appear at the Invictus Games in Holland on April 16th.

Video of the Week

Now a royal commentator claims Lilibet christening could be ‘the biggest sticking point’ in why they are delaying their return to the UK.

Neil Sean said on his Youtube Channel, Daily News Headlines, “One of the biggest sticking points, I’ve been told by a very good source, was that if the problem of the christening between the Royal Family could have been resolved so that his daughter Lili Diana could have been christened over here in the United Kingdom.”

Adding if her christening could have gone ahead at St George’s Chapel, where Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018, “Things would have had a whole different perspective.”

He continued, “Harry felt he was sort of being wheeled out for family events but whenever he needed something, it simply wasn’t there.”

The royal family is still yet to meet Lilibet, who was born in June 2021, the Queen is said to be desperate to meet her and Prince Charles has previously revealed his ‘incredible sadness’ over having never met his granddaughter.

Harry and his father Charles could be set to reunite later this month, however, as Charles and Camilla are jetting off on a royal visit to Canada, and could use their proximity as an opportunity to visit Harry and Meghan in their new LA home.