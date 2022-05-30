We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lilibet Diana is set to meet her great-grandmother the Queen as Her Majesty clears her diary for THIS special day.

The Queen has reportedly cleared her diary for the special meet up.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Jubilee experience set to be even more special than most – all thanks to Lilibet!

The Queen traditionally attends the Epsom Derby each year as she is passionate about horse racing and horses but it’s becoming “increasingly unlikely” that she will attend this years derby on Saturday – which is also the date of Lilibet Diana‘s first birthday.

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace is taking place on Saturday and earlier in the day the Epsom derby takes place but with the sad news that all three of her horses have been forced to pull out of the race, its expected that Her Majesty will cancel her trip to the racecourse.

Instead, Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, is expected to spend the day with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are due to be throwing Lilibet a party at Frogmore Cottage, where they will be staying over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

The Queen’s aides have been rearranging her packed diary so that she doesn’t tire herself out over the celebratory weekend following her recent health scare which has seen her use a buggy to get about at Chelsea Flower Show.

And it’s understood that missing the horse racing could enable her to spend some quality downtime with family – primarily with the great granddaughter she has never met in person.

Sources close to the Queen have told The Sun, that it is becoming “increasingly unlikely” she will travel to Epsom for the Derby after all three of her horses pulled out of the race.

Efforts had been made to ensure she could get to the royal box on the big day but palace sources tell The Sun it will be called off. However, Buckingham Palace did not want to comment on the Queen’s diary plans.

The Queen is expected to miss Thursday’s official Trooping the Colour salute on Thursday as she is expected to be travelling back from Scotland.

But it’s understood that her Majesty could appear twice on the royal balcony of Buckingham Palace – once to receive a salute from returning guardsmen and again with family for the RAF flypast.

If Her Majesty is to miss the Derby, it would be only the third time she’s done so in her 70-year reign – on a state visit to Sweden in 1956 and the 40th anniversary of D-Day in France in 1984.