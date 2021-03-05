We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has claimed the Palace banned her from speaking to Oprah Winfrey before she married Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress has made the bombshell claims in a new trailer for her Oprah interview.

Meghan claims the Palace previously banned her from speaking to Oprah Winfrey as she confessed, “I’m finally able to speak for myself”.

The bombshell allegation has been revealed in a new trailer for her interview with the chat show queen which was released today, ahead of its airing on Sunday 7 March in the US and in the UK on ITV on Monday 8 March.

Meghan declared, “I’m ready to talk” in the clip which has been released by CBS.

Speaking about their telephone call back in 2018, before Meghan had even married Prince Harry, the actress said she was forced to turn down the interview and added, “That wasn’t my choice to make.”

She also told Oprah that it was tough to go from having a “really independent life” to one that was within the “construct” of the Royal Family.

In the new clip, Oprah recalled, “I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, would you please give me an interview and you said sorry it’s not the right time. And finally, we get to sit down and have this conversation.”

Meghan, who has 18-month-old son Archie with husband Harry, and is due to give birth to their second child, responded, “I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right. There had to be people from the… sitting there.”

When asked if people were in the room while they were having the conversation, Meghan replied, “Yeah, even on that call.”

Having quit the UK and the royal family back in April last year to start a new life for themselves in America, the duchess admitted she and Prince Harry now have the “ability to make our own choices” in a way that they couldn’t three years ago.

And just last month they confirmed they were officially stepping back from royal life for good.

She confirmed that it was now the right time to talk.

She explained, “As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that’s different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes.”

She continued, “I’m ready to talk. To be able to just make a choice on your own. And to be able to speak for yourself.”