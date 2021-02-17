We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wondering when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby is due? Meghan's due date has finally been revealed!

The couple confirmed that their one-year-old son Archie is set to become a big brother with an adorable Valentine’s Day pregnancy reveal, paying tribute to Princess Diana with the special announcement.

The couple’s spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

A photo of the pair looking elated with Meghan showing her blossoming bump was also released. It was taken remotely by the Duchess of Sussex’s photographer friend Misan Harriman who directed them via video call.

Following the announcement, royal fans were quick to point out the clues of Meghan’s pregnancy that the world missed.

When is Meghan Markle due?

Since the pregnancy announcement the world has been keen to know when Meghan is due to give birth.

A source told Us Weekly, “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“It’s a dream come true.… Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

The second Sussex baby is going to be a spring baby just like his or her older brother.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019 and will soon celebrate his second birthday – and may well have a birthday close to his little sibling.

The birth of Harry and Meghan’s next child will result in the Queen breaking a special royal record this year and a change in the line of succession.

It’s also predicted that the tot will be born in America, following in the footsteps of another royal family member born in the United States.

Despite popular belief, Prince Harry could still become king despite moving to America.

However it was reported this week that the Duke and Duchess are to be stripped of their remaining royal links and patronages following the confirmation they are to give a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan has sat down with Orpah for what is expected to be an ‘explosive’ interview about the media backlash she’s faced in and out of the royal family.

The interview is thought to be already recorded and will air on CBS soon, it will be a 90-minute show that will see the couple talk openly about their marriage, royal life, and expanding their family.