We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has responded to claims that she was the subject of a bullying complaint from staff at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle has responded to new reports of bullying claims supposedly made by Kensington Palace staff back in 2018.

Allegations that Meghan was ’emotionally cruel’ and ‘manipulative’ to palace aids have emerged in a report by The Times.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry confessed his fear of ‘history repeating itself’ in a trailer for the Sussex Oprah interview.

In new reports from The Times, it’s been claimed that the Duchess of Sussex ‘drove out’ two palace aides.

It’s been alleged that the Duchess of Sussex was officially complained about by her and Harry’s communications advisor Jason Knauf back in October 2018 – before the couple stepped back from royal life.

The complaint reportedly claimed Meghan “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member”.

Aides also reportedly accused Meghan of “emotional cruelty and manipulation” and the Sussexes are claimed to have pleaded with Knauf not to log the complaint.

Amid the emerging reports, Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, has issued a statement in response.

“The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” Meghan’s team said.

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The reports come just days before Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air in the US and the UK.

Brits should be able to watch the long-awaited chat on Monday 8 March on ITV1 at 8pm.

While it’s been said that CBS will not delay airing the interview on March 7 if Prince Philip’s health battle worsens, it’s unknown if ITV will tweak the scheduling if the Duke of Edinburgh’s condition deteriorates.

Video of the Week

Meanwhile, The Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers told Lorraine Kelly that Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview is a “disaster waiting to happen”.

“The history is there with these sorts of interviews – they never end well,” he said on the ITV chat show.

“We’re still talking about Charles and Diana’s 25 years later. I think this is a disaster waiting to happen.”