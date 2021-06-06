We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her second child – and her baby daughter is said to be due on a very poignant day.





Meghan Markle is reportedly due to give birth on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a daughter with husband Prince Harry

This royal news follows Sophie, Countess of Wessex, recalling the moment “when everything stopped” at Prince Philip’s funeral

Meghan Markle is reportedly due to give birth to her second child on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, June 10.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also said to be considering naming their little girl after the late Duke of Edinburgh or the Queen.

According to The Sun, royal insiders in the United States claim that the Sussexes have thought about naming their newborn Pip after Harry’s late grandfather, or Lily after his Grandmother – Queen Elizabeth II.

“The baby is due on Philip’s birthday and it would be so special if she came then,” the source told the newspaper. “That, and naming her Pip, would be a lovely way to pay tribute to Philip.

“Harry has been discussing the due date and possible names with his close pals and they’re talking about it quite openly now it’s getting close.”

Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a statement from Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said.

The couple’s pregnancy was confirmed following the statement by the release of a photo posted by Meghan’s photographer friend Misan Harriman, in which she can be seen laying with her bump on show with a beaming Prince Harry beside her.

Then in March, during their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

Video of the Week

Opening up about the prospect of having both a daughter and a son and sharing his gratitude, Prince Harry said: “To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We’ve got our family—the four of us and our two dogs.”

The Sussexes’ daughter will be eighth in line to the throne, behind Prince Harry and her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.