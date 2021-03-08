Meghan Markle and Prince Harry CONFIRM the gender of their second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed the gender of their second child.

Meghan is pregnant with baby number two and the couple told Oprah whether they’d be welcoming a son or a daughter.

This royal news comes after it was reported that the Queen was given a breakfast briefing about the Oprah interview this morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the wonderful revelation during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US last night.

In the interview Meghan and Harry spoke out about the struggles of being in the royal spotlight and the process of stepping back from their senior roles to move to LA.

The couple, who confirmed they were expecting baby number two on Valentine’s Day, also told Oprah that they are set to welcome a baby girl.

Opening up about the prospect of having both a daughter and a son and sharing his gratitude, Prince Harry said, “To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We’ve got our family—the four of us and our two dogs.”

Meghan and Harry also confessed that they plan to stop having babies after their little girl arrives.

“Done. Two is it,” Meg said.

The duchess also confirmed that their baby will be born in “the summertime”.

The hard-hitting interview also saw Meghan speak out about concerns among some royal family members about the colour of baby Archie’s skin, before he was born.

Meghan claimed there were discussions about “how dark” Archie would be as well as about how he would not be given a royal title.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will be aired tonight at 8pm on ITV.