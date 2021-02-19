Meghan Markle’s luxurious maternity hospital choices have been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle's maternity hospital choices have been revealed - and they're even more palatial than we imagined.

She may be millions of miles from Buckingham Palace, but that doesn’t mean Meghan Markle can’t have the royal treatment for the birth of her second baby, due in the spring.

Now a permanent resident of star-studded California, the Duchess of Sussex has a wide choice of plush maternity hospitals on her doorstep.

The sunny state is home to some of the world’s most elite medical facilities – as well as a generous selection of luxurious birthing suites.

While the location has not yet been confirmed, Meghan will likely follow her celebrity friends’ footsteps and go for one of three nearby hospitals.

Cedar-Sinai Medical Center is a strong possibility, with its lofty reputation for its outstanding maternity care. The hospital has been chosen by a litany of A-lister expectant mothers, including Katy Perry, Victoria Beckham, and Kim Kardashian.

Its deluxe maternity suite package, which costs a mere $3,784 per night, promises to give patients a hotel-like experience during their stay.

The spacious rooms are reportedly decked out with flat-screen televisions, mini-fridges, and monogrammed bathrobes. Guests are treated to three delivered meals a day and can even call for salon services if they’re in the mood for some pampering.

Another option is the BirthPlace at the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. Patients can upgrade from the hospital’s standard rooms to its deluxe suites for just another $330 a night, where they will have access to a wide variety of VIP amenities. Guests will have their own refrigerator, two TVs, a more specialized menu – and of course, a lot more space. The BirthPlace also offers a photography service for those who wish to capture their memories in professionally shot pictures.

Video of the Week

If Meghan is looking for a more holistic delivery, the Natural Birth Centre in Beverly Hills should do the trick. The center sells itself as a less clinical option for expectant mothers, offering tubs for water births as well as homeopathic services. There is also far more emphasis on the midwife’s role, with OB GYNs only called in case of emergencies. The Natural Birth Centre’s exact cost is unknown, but with its elegant furnishings and celebrity clientele, you can rightly assume it’s not cheap.

This article was originally published on Woman&Home