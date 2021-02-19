We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is reportedly self-isolating so that he can rush back to the UK to see his grandfather Prince Philip if his health deteriorates.

The Duke of Edinburgh was taken into hospital earlier this week after feeling unwell.

Philip was advised by the Queen’s royal doctor to travel to London, from Windsor castle, to be admitted to King Edward VII Hospital.

It’s thought that this was just a precautionary measure and Philip’s illness is believed not to be Covid related.

Now it’s been claimed that Prince Harry is preparing to fly home from LA on a private jet, should the worst happen to Philip.

He is said to be self-isolating in his LA home that he shares with Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant with their second child.

It is understood that the UK’s lockdown travel rules, regarding America, are on the verge of changing with the United States expected to be added to the hotel quarantine list.

Travellers arriving from red listed countries now have to self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days – and pay for it themselves.

Members of the royal family however have special dispensation to travel during the pandemic, meaning Prince Harry will not have to self-isolate when he arrives in the UK as long as he tests negative for Covid.

A royal source told The Mirror, “Harry is of course concerned for his grandfather’s welfare and is being kept regularly informed on his condition.

“He has chosen to stay in case he is required to return to the UK at short notice.”

Prince Philip has now spent three nights in hospital but is said to be in “good spirits” and reportedly walked into the hospital unaided when he was admitted.

Prince Harry has no doubt had a whirlwind week. He told the world he and Meghan are set to welcome baby number two and also confirmed that she and him have recorded an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile it’s been reported that the Queen is stripping Prince Harry of his remaining military titles and patronages, calling an ’emergency meeting’ in order to sort out who will take on the roles.