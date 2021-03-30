Meghan Markle sweet plans for future bonding sessions with her daughter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set for her pink-themed play dates.

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is eagerly expecting her first daughter in a few months.

Meghan revealed based on her childhood memories she and her new bundle of joy will have plenty of happy (barbie dream) days ahead of them.

In other royal news, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ new favourite hobby has finally been revealed

Meghan revealed on her blog The Tig that when she was 13, her mother Doria Ragland used to treat her to pampering sessions – and given the Duke and Duchess’ excitement, we can see Meghan doing the same for her own daughter.

Meghan wrote in the blog, “When I was 13 years old, my mom had me start getting facials in my hometown of Los Angeles.”

The Duchess told fans that she loved, travelling especially,” in her school uniform to see a woman named Anika who slathered” her face “in Yon-Ka products and lectured” her on the value of eye cream, which seemed absurd to her at the time.

She added, “My mom would give Anika a check (and usually some fruit she picked up for her at the farmers market, because she’s thoughtful that way) and we would drive home with my mom, ever the little bird in my ear, saying, ‘You must always take care of your skin.'”

The Duchess has previously revealed to HELLO! that she intends to hand down a special timepiece to her daughter. When she heard that Suits had been renewed for a third season, the former actress treated herself to a luxury Cartier Tank Française watch, which retails at £4,800.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” Meghan told the magazine back in 2015.

The Duchess revealed that the special piece was “engraved on the back” with a sweet note that read, “To M.M. From M.M.” Before wrapping up the interview, Meghan, added, “I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Video of the Week

Meghan shut down her The Tig blog in April 2017 as engagement rumours swirled around Prince Harry, and has not reactivated it since stepping back from senior royal positions.

During a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Meghan and Harry announced that they are expecting a girl.