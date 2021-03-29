We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have been learning to ride with ponies ahead of holidays with their great-grandmother the Queen.

The Cambridge children have been practicing their riding skills on the grounds of their Norfolk home

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis have learned to ride their first pony like their great-grandmother the Queen who rose her first horse when she was just aged four.

The Cambridge children have been spending the majority of England’s third lockdown at their family home Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

And aside from taking part in homeschooling earlier this year when schools remained closed, the youngsters are said to have been learning new skills to put them in good stead of spending summer holidays with their great-grandmother, 94, who is an avid horse rider herself, according to The Time.

The news of the children's pony lessons comes after Prince William's unusual nickname for daughter Charlotte, five, was revealed.

Prince George, seven, brother Louis, who will celebrate his third birthday next month, and sister Princess Charlotte, are said to have been learning how to horse ride ahead of spending more time with the monarch, who they affectionately call ‘Gan Gan’ at both Windsor and Balmoral this summer when lockdown eases.

The Queen is said to be reportedly taking a close interest in her great-grandchildren’s progress in the saddle and dad Prince William is also said to be ‘thrilled’ as he too was gifted a Shetland pony called Smokey when he turned four.

Prince George previously sat on a pony back in 2016 during a royal engagement for Cambridge’s tour of Canada in 2016 and it was reported he had been having riding lessons on a Shetland pony belonging to Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who has made no secret of her love of unicorns, wearing a charm on her school bag on her first day at Thomas’ school in London, started having riding lessons at just 17-months old. At the time Kate told equestrian triple-gold medallist Natasha Baker that she could pursue the interest all the way to the Olympics.

At the time Natasha revealed, “I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear, and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years’ time. She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it.”