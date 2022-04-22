We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle first met the Queen at Windsor Castle but before their debut meeting she learned an essential royal lesson from Sarah Ferguson.

The royal family is known for its long-standing traditions and formality rules, and it appears Meghan had to swiftly master the royal customs before joining The Firm.

Meghan received a special royal lesson only minutes before she was to meet the Queen for the first time and it was provided by Fergie.

When Meghan initially met Prince Harry, she claims she didn’t do much research into the Royal Family and “didn’t fully understand what the job was.”

The Duchess and Prince Harry met in July 2016, not May as originally reported, and the prince was forced to confirm their relationship as photographers harassed his then girlfriend. But Prince Harry’s grandmother the Queen appears to have been a far greater cause of worry for the couple – as Meghan admitted she had no idea she would be expected to bow to Her Majesty.

Meghan Markle revealed she and Harry were headed to lunch at the Royal Lodge, the house of Prince Andrew and his former wife Fergie, when she discovered the Queen would be there.

Meghan explained in an Oprah interview, “And I remember Harry and I are in the car and he says, ‘okay, well, my, my grandmother’s there. So you’re going to meet her.'”

But when Harry asked if she knew how to curtsy, she added, “I thought that was part of the fanfare. I don’t think that’s what happens inside. And I said, but it’s your grandmother. He goes, it’s the Queen.”

Meghan Markle had to learn “very quickly” after that, she continued, “Fergie ran out and said, “Do you know how to curtsy?”… Apparently, I did a very deep curtsy, I don’t remember it, and then we sat there and we chatted.”

Meghan had her most recent meeting with the Queen last week when she and Harry secretly met the Monarch during a whistle stop visit of the UK on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

After quitting as a working royal in early 2020, she had not seen the Queen or Prince Charles in two years.