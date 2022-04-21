We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles was ‘not happy’ about his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secret meeting with the Queen, according to a royal author.

Prince Charles was said to be ‘at end of his tether’ with Prince Harry and ‘was not happy’ about him meeting with the Queen.

The Prince of Wales only agreed to see Prince Harry if “nothing was said about him on American TV”.

This royal news comes after Duchess Camilla reins in Prince Charles’ ‘ridiculous demands’ before he becomes King.

Prince Charles only agreed to join Prince Harry’s secret meeting with the Queen providing nothing was said about him on American TV, a royal author claims.

The Prince of Wales is understood to have laid down the conditions ahead of their private meeting which took place at Windsor Castle last week after the Queen pulled out of the traditional Maundy Service.

The Sussexes has a secret meeting with the Queen, with Prince Charles and Camilla also in attendance after they carried out their official duties in place of her Majesty.

Video of the Week

And after Prince Harry gave a telling reaction when asked about whether he ‘misses his brother and dad’, it’s been claimed that Prince Charles might have had something do to with Prince Harry dodging the question in the interview with American broadcaster Hoda Kotb.

Speaking on GB News, royal author Robert Jobson explained, “I think the meeting with the Prince of Wales was a three line whip. Charles was not particularly happy about doing it and he only agreed to do the meeting if nothing was said about him whatsoever on American TV.”

“Prince Charles has reached the end of his tether, they haven’t been in contact and had they have started blurting about that meeting, that would have been the end of it.

“He (Prince Harry) turned up late for that meeting. And then Charles has to go and get ready for Maundy service where he was stepping in for the Queen. Camilla was already ready and she was left alone with them,” Mr Jobson claimed.

Mr Jobson added, “All families have problems, but you don’t go blurting off to your next door neighbour as soon as you’ve had a meeting.

“Prince Charles thought if these conversations are out in public when there’s no aides present our courtiers present then I’m not putting up with it and he’s drinking at the last chance saloon.”

You can watch Mr Jobson give his views below…

Mr Jobson noted how ‘awkward’ Prince Harry looked when Hoda Kotb asked questions around his father.

And with Prince Harry having declared that his father had ‘stopped taking his calls’ when he and Meghan stepped back from the royal family and moved to LA.