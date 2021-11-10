We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has admitted she never shops online without checking for a promo code first.

Speaking at a conference about teaching financial literacy to the young, Meghan opened up about her spending habits and admitted she’s always on the hunt for a bargain.

The Duchess confessed that looking using coupons was “ingrained” in her as a little girl and she never shops without looking for a promo code.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring someone to run their social media accounts – and you can apply now.

The mother of two, who welcomed her second child, Lilibet in June, has spoken about the importance of educating the young on finances and has opened up about her own childhood.

This follows her and Prince Harry stepping back from royal duties and moving to LA, to be financially independent of the Firm.

Meghan spoke at an online conference hosted by The New York Times on teaching financial literacy to the young.

During the conference, Meghan admitted she still hunts for promo codes and coupons when shopping because she was taught to from a young age.

She said, “I clipped coupons growing up, and now that is ingrained in me as well, my values have not changed. I will never buy anything online without finding a promo code first.

“That is still in there, it is a modern version of the same thing. That was ingrained in me when I was young. Imagine what the world would be like if you ingrained other elements of financial understanding, especially to a young woman.”

Meghan explained that she believes teaching about finances can have a long-lasting impact on young people and how they handle money, and their future work ethics.

She said, “Both my parents have a strong work ethic and so I remember when I was really young, I must have been eight or nine, I started making scrunchies to sell,

“There was a sense of pride that came from that. Whether it is that, your first job waiting tables or hostessing, both things I’ve done, that couple hundred dollars gives you a sense of not just purpose but a sense of self-satisfaction.”