Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the hunt for someone to run their social media platforms in a new and exciting job vacancy.

The Duke and Duchess are looking to add a ‘Digital Communications Officer’ to their team to help with the running of their social media accounts.

The key responsibilities of the role will see the successful candidate working closely with the Digital lead to drive ‘effective and creative’ social media activity, alongside the media and events team.

The individual will plan, edit and create digital content for the couple’s projects, working closely with The Royal Foundation and their various patronages. They will also get to video on location and develop creative content ideas to engage a wide audience.

The couple is very active on social media, most recently we have seen Prince William tweet about the COP26 and his Earth shot Prize.

Meanwhile, the launch of Kate and William’s YouTube channel earlier this year meant royal fans could get even more insight into their life as future King and Queen Consort.

The vacancy is permanent at Kensington palace and is a really exciting opportunity for anyone with social media, editing, and digital content experience.

For the role, candidates will need to have proven experience in social media marketing roles, photography, and videography. They will need to have innovative ideas as well as a strong understanding of social media and strong written skills.

Hopefuls will also need great management skills, key attention to detail, and knowledge of, ‘the diversity of communities in the United Kingdom, in the Commonwealth and worldwide’.

The salary for the role has not been specified in the ad, however previous Communications Officer jobs within the royal family have paid up to £35k, according to old advertisements.

Does this sound like your dream job? Don’t hesitate, as the post closes for applications on the 14th of November.