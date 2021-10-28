We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story seems to have gone full circle since they “stepped back” from royal life, as one subtle detail in a new video reveals.

Meghan Markle has delighted fans with a brand new video for Brightly Storytime’s YouTube channel, which sees her narrate her first children’s book, The Bench. The book was released just days after she and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. The Duchess of Sussex’s new video shares the wonderful illustrations as she takes readers through the book with her soothing voiceover.

And whilst young viewers are sure to be captivated by the story, there’s something else that eagle-eyed fans might have spotted.

For the video, the Duchess of Sussex opted to wear a simple yet elegant outfit consisting of dark blue jeans and a relaxed white shirt. Whilst this might not seem significant in itself given that the filming is believed to have taken place outside in her garden, it does have an adorable throwback element to it.

During the early stages of their love story Meghan wore jeans at the Invictus Games with Harry in Toronto in 2017. This is understood to have been the first time they attended a public event together as well as the first time they’d been snapped in non-paparazzi shots.

For this important occasion the future Duchess opted for pale blue ripped jeans to watch the wheelchair tennis, paired with a crisp white shirt. Giving the look a more casual edge, she rolled the sleeves up and wore her hair loose over her shoulders. This style of outfit is something Meghan has showcased again in her Brightly Storytime video.

It contrasts dramatically with the Duchess of Sussex’s more formal and colourful outfits when she was a working royal. During this time it was expected that Meghan would look more smart and bold for her various royal engagements, just like Kate Middleton with her gorgeous purple suit last month, and she was rarely glimpsed in jeans.

Following her and Harry’s royal exit, however, it seems that Meghan has returned to her former wardrobe staples. Not only that, but this outfit choice could be seen to reflect how she’s feeling more relaxed now she’s no longer living in the royal spotlight.

Now no longer working royals, Meghan and Harry have launched new ventures, ranging from their Netflix deal to The Bench. And if the Duchess’ clothes are anything to go by, it seems she’s embracing going back to a less-pressured life and being able to do what she wants projects-wise.

Either way, her video outfit circles back brilliantly to her clothing choices from the early days of her and Harry’s relationship.