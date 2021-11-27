We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more likely to “reconcile” with the royal family as The Queen nears the end of her reign, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be forced to reconcile with their estranged family in coming months as the Queen’s ill-health shines a spotlight on the future of her reign.

They may have no regrets about their decision to step down from their royal roles and relocate to America, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to return to the UK together with their two children, Archie and Lilibet—who shares a moniker with Her Majesty.

Prince Harry briefly returned for his grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral in April (something he admitted he was “afraid” to do) and again in July to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. Meghan, however, is yet to make the trip.

But, according to a royal expert, that could be set to change as the royal family continue to rally round the Queen following her recent bout of ill-health, including a painful back sprain.

With the Queen set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, there will be several opportunities for the Sussex family to make an appearance and move on from their shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal historian, Dr Ed Owens told Express.co.uk, “I imagine there will be some kind of reconciliation further down the road, so it just depends on how much longer the Queen’s reign lasts.”

On a slightly more sombre note, he explained, “Harry will definitely be at his grandmother’s funeral when she does finally die.

“And if the relationship between Meghan and the British Royal Family has improved by then, I see no reason why she wouldn’t attend either.

“However, time will tell.”