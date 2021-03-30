We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you loved Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s stunning maternity Oscar de la Renta lemon print dress, then Monsoon’s lookalike dress is a beautiful way to treat yourself this Easter.

With her effortless elegance and flair for fashion, Meghan knows how to put together an outfit that is timeless yet fun. Her recent video call appearances have seen her wear some equally memorable outfits. Who could forget her stunning lemon print Oscar de la Renta dress?

The Duchess of Sussex wore this fun dress when she and Prince Harry, who could be king one day, took part in the Spotify Stream On event. Having now stepped back as senior royals and started afresh in their new LA home, the couple launched their Archewell Audio podcast with Spotify last year.

And it was whilst they were talking about Archewell Audio that royal fans first spotted Meghan’s outfit. Whilst many might be keen to emulate Meghan’s style, the £2710 price tag likely puts it out of a lot of people’s price ranges.

But never fear! If you’re looking to recreate Meghan’s look, then Monsoon is selling a beautiful lemon print dress that will help you do just that.

Libra Lemon Midi Dress

Featuring the lemon print that makes Meghan Markle’s stunning dress so fun, this lookalike piece also has a very flattering pale blue shade to enhance this pattern. It’s the perfect piece for spring, priced at £99. View at Monsoon

Monsoon Libra Lemon Midi Dress in Blue

This beautiful dress is a stand-out spring/summer piece and would be the perfect piece to treat yourself or your loved ones to this season.

The lookalike Monsoon Libra dress puts a fun spin on the more classic shirt dress. Not only that, but this particular piece is also part of the S.E.W range. This capsule collection is created using sustainable fabric alternatives, including responsibly sourced organic cotton and a planet-friendly alternative to viscose.

The lining of the Libra dress is made from recycled viscose whilst the outer layer is made from sustainable viscose.

Duchess Meghan herself would likely be pleased to hear of the dress’s sustainable materials.

At a fraction of Meghan’s Oscar de la Renta dress’s cost, this is not only a beautiful lookalike, but an ideal dress for the warmer months.

Will you be picking one up this spring?