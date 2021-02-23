We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance since it was announced she’s expecting her and Prince Harry’s second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared during the Spotify Stream On event to discuss their Archewell Audio podcast.

Meghan spoke of how the couple are using podcasting to “drive powerful conversations”.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle's luxurious maternity hospital choices have been revealed.



Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry delighted royal fans across the world when they revealed they are expecting their second baby. Their sweet Valentine’s Day announcement was made even more significant given the amazing way that Princess Diana was part of it.

Now Meghan and Harry have made their first appearance since this wonderful announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their podcast Archewell Audio back in December. During their holiday special, their son Archie revealed an adorable American accent.

Yesterday the Sussexes appeared during the Spotify Stream On Event, where they opened up about Archewell Audio.

“We are using podcasting to drive powerful conversations,” Meghan began.

Prince Harry then continued: “That inspire, challenge and educate”.

The video clip then cuts to the Duke and Duchess sitting side-by-side on a stunning sofa. Meghan then went on to explain what the couple’s goals were when it came to creating their podcast.

“We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard, and hear people’s stories,” she said.

Prince Harry then explained: “And the biggest part of this is trying to create this community of where you can share, will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space,” Harry added.

The couple first announced Archewell Audio back in December 2020. In the trailer for their new venture, Harry and Meghan spoke about the direction it would be going in, saying: “That’s what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Having now announced they are expecting their second baby, who knows whether parenthood and related topics could perhaps be brought into future Archewell Audio episodes.

Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to officially confirm or announce their baby’s due date yet. Though some have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex could be around five months pregnant.

If this turns out to be correct, the Royal Family could be welcoming a new arrival very soon.