Meghan Markle has confirmed some very exciting career news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has announced that she is now an author, confirming she has written a children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and son Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry, has announced she has written a children’s book.

This is one of the many business ventures the couple has launched since stepping down from their royal duties and moving to their new LA home.

Since moving across the pond, Meghan and Harry have started their Archewell podcast, have struck a deal with Netflix, and sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their bombshell interview about life in the royal spotlight.

Now Meghan has revealed she has written a children’s book called ‘The Bench’, inspired by the bond between Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The story is accompanied by lovely watercolour illustrations by award-winner Christian Robinson. Meghan will also voice the audio recording of the book, which is set to launch on 8th June.

Releasing a statement about the career milestone, Meghan said, “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born, that poem became this story.”

Video of the Week

She continued, “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.

“This representation was particularly important to me and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”