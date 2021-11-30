We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The BBC’s new documentary ‘The Princes and the Press’ reportedly had to make last-minute changes ahead of the second episode airing to remove a term about Meghan Markle that Prince Harry has dubbed ‘misogynistic’.

New BBC documentary The Princes and The Press focuses on brother Prince William and Harry and sparked a rare statement from the royal family last week.

It’s now been claimed that the BBC had to make ‘last-minute’ changes to remove a ‘misogynistic’ term used about Meghan Markle.

The documentary, which sparked the release of a a rare joint statement from The Firm, reportedly removed the use of the word ‘Megxit’ from the programme, after Prince Harry called it ‘misogynistic’.

‘Megxit’ refers to Prince Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals, and leaving the UK to live in their new LA home back in 2020.

According to the Telegraph, the BBC has decided to change the term ‘Megxit’ to ‘Sussexit’ after Prince Harry said, ‘Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media.’

The second episode of the documentary explores the claims of behind-the-scenes briefing and the treatment and lack of support given to Prince Harry and Meghan. It will also cover the bullying claims aimed at Meghan, with her lawyer Jenny Afia reportedly featuring.

Prince Harry wasn’t the only one angered by the documentary, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also said to be boycotting the BBC, having given the airing rights to their Christmas Carol concert to ITV.

This follows the royal family releasing an impassioned statement, which was shown after the first episode of the documentary aired on the 22nd of November after they claimed they were not consulted or warned.

The statement read, ‘A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

‘However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.’