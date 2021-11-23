We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Royal Family has spoken out against a new BBC documentary that explores Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with the press.

The statement came from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace after BBC aired new documentary ‘The Princes and the Press’.

This documentary comes after months of speculation that there is a rift between Prince William and Harry following Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview earlier this year, as well as their departure from the monarchy.

In a rare move, the royal family has released a joint statement to the BBC, following the airing of a new BBC Two documentary, ‘The Princes and The Press’.

The documentary, which aired on the 22nd of November presented by Amol Rajan, prompted the royal houses of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace to speak out over information shared in the program.

The statement, which was shown at the end of the documentary read, ‘A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

‘However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.’

The documentary explores the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry, and how they have been covered by the press throughout their lives. It also covers the time period after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, the news of Harry and Meghan’s relationship, and press coverage of their engagement.

This comes after months of speculation about a rift between the Firm and Prince Harry and Meghan after they stepped back as senior royals and moved to LA.

These rumors were sparked further after Harry’s explosive claims in Apple TV’s ‘The Me You Can’t See and the announcement of a tell-all memoir, which reportedly left the Queen ‘extremely concerned.’

The next instalment of the docu-series, according to the Mirror, will cover the royal tours of both the Cambridges and Sussexes.