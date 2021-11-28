The Queen is set to leave Windsor Castle next month

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is expected to leave Windsor Castle next month and relocate to her beloved Sandringham Estate, where she’ll spend the festive period.

The Queen is currently only undertaking light duties after a recent hospital stay following a bout of ill-health.

Despite this, she still hopes to travel to Sandringham where she’ll be joined by her family for Christmas.

The Queen is preparing to move from Windsor Castle to Sandringham House in Norfolk, where she hopes to spend Christmas with her nearest and dearest.

While Her Majesty was forced to break Christmas tradition for the first time in 33 years last year due to Covid restrictions and spent the holidays at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, this year she’s hoping to resume normal service.

This year will be the 95-year-old Monarch’s first Christmas without her beloved husband after he tragically passed away in April, and so it’s hoped she’ll be joined by her family at Sandringham.

Traditionally, the Queen leaves Windsor around mid-December and has previously been photographed arriving at Sandringham’s local station, King’s Lynn.

Having not made the festive trip last year, we’ve no doubt her Majesty is even more determined to have a traditional Christmas at Sandringham and enjoy the annual Sandringham Christmas service.

And, having been encouraged to slow down and rest up following her bout of ill-health, the Queen could end up leaving Windsor a little earlier in order to enjoy some respite at Sandringham.

Her Majesty sparked health fears earlier this month after she was forced to pull out of a number of high-profile events including an appearance at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

The 95-year-old suffered a back sprain and has since been ordered by doctors to take things easy.

The Queen’s back sprain came just days after she spent a night in hospital—her first since 2013. Despite the scare, the Queen was said to be in “good spirits” following preliminary medical checks.