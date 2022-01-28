Pippa Middleton’s £250k engagement ring has a rare royal link

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pippa Middleton’s £250k engagement ring has been revealed to have a rare royal link.

The English socialite and author, who is the sister of Kate Middleton, married

Pippa Middleton’s £250k engagement ring has been revealed to have a rare royal link – and it’s not that she’s sister to the Duchess of Cambridge.

The socialite, who gave birth to daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane last year is also mum to son Arthur, with husband James Matthews.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017, but it’s her £250k engagement ring that has got everyone talking now after it was revealed to have a rare royal link.

It’s well known that Kate Middleton’s wedding ring has a link to Princess Diana, but not many people know that Pippa’s huge engagement ring also has a royal connection of its own.

Pippa and James’ actual engagement was more low-key than Prince William and Kates’ love story but her huge engagement ring more than made up for it, as the cut of the diamond is a royal one.

According to the Independent, the ring has an estimated value of £250k and the central stone is an unusual Asscher cut diamond, which has a royal origin.

The type of cut was invented in 1902 by Joseph Asscher, who formed what is now known as the Royal Asscher Diamond Company, a prestigious diamond cutter who provided jewels for Queen Juliana of the Netherlands.

Pippa’s dazzling diamond is thought to be around three carats and is surrounded by a unique octagonal halo of smaller gems, creating an eye-catching design.

The style has been likened to a vintage ring, giving it bags of character.

Asscher cut stones have had a resurgence in popularity recently, but they are still far less common than round, cushion, and emerald-cut diamonds.

It is understood that before proposing, James Matthews traditionally asked Pippa’s father Michael Middleton for her hand in marriage before the proposal.

“James is a traditionalist and very much wanted to do things properly. That meant getting the consent of his future father-in-law,” a friend of the couple revealed.

Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.