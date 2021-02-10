We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla share an unseen photo from private holiday

Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camillia have shared an unseen snap from a private holiday

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall ‘look young and in love’ according to fans

In other royal news, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed a baby boy

Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla have given fans a look into their private lives by releasing a never seen before snap of them during a private holiday.

The couple, who are currently spending the third lockdown at their Highgrove House home, decided to mark the latest snowfall with a throwback snap of themselves enjoying the ski slopes during a private break away.

The sweet photograph was shared on the Duchess of Cornwall’s Instagram for her latest project The Reading Room. She captioned the snap, ‘Has anyone managed to enjoy the snow? Or are you indoors reading Where the Crawdads Sing? Don’t forget our third book starts on Friday.’

The photograph which dates back to 2010 was taken in Scotland and shows Prince Charles and Camilla wearing coordinating outfits – complete with hats, tartan-print jackets, trousers, and skis as they posed on the snow-covered slopes.

And fans are blown away by how good they look. One wrote, ‘Beautiful picture in the snow’ another put, ‘Love that photo, you both look soooo happy,’ and a third added, ‘You two are adorable!!!’

Prince Charles is fond of skiing, having enjoyed many family holidays – even with sons Prince William and Harry. But it’s not always ended well for the Prince as he was once feared dead after he was caught in an avalanche while out on the Swiss Alps during the 80s.

READ MORE: The adorable name Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have for Duchess Camilla – and it isn’t Grandma!

Video of the Week

He was holidaying with his wife Princess Diana at the time when tragedy struck when the royal group attempted a treacherous run intended only for the most experienced of skiers.

Heavy snowfall the day before was attributed as the cause of the avalanche which cascaded 400 metres down the mountain, killing one member of the royal party and seriously injuring another.

Prince Charles and other members of the party reportedly tried to dig their friends out of the snow with their bare hands.