Prince Charles and Camilla have divided royal fans over their new very candid and pandemic-themed Christmas card.

The card is a stark reminder of the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year, featuring a photo of a masked Prince Charles helping his wife with her own, taken at Royal Ascot back in June.

Every year, members of The Firm release Christmas cards featuring a special family photograph—and this year fans were once again delighted with Prince William and Kate’s adorable family Christmas card.

However, Prince Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card and its surprising twist has received mixed reviews.

The card in question was posted to the royal couple’s Instagram page, showing off the inside spread of the card.

It reads ‘Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year’ alongside a picture of Prince Charles helping Camilla with her face mask.

‘As the countdown to Christmas begins, today we’re sharing this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. 🎄✨,’ a caption beneath the social media post read.

The unusual card prompted a big reaction from fans, with many left confused by the choice of picture. One fan quizzed, ‘What on earth is going on here??’

While another critic wrote, ‘What kind of Christmas card is that?’

And a third commented, ‘What’s he doing to her mask? Odd choice really.’

Many, however, loved the rare, tender moment shared between the couple that pays homage to the pandemic that the nation has faced together since 2020.

One fan wrote, ‘Such a wonderful picture: their caring love for each other and the symbol of these challenging times! ⭐👑⭐’

Another commented, ‘I love this!!! ❤️💚 It depicts the reality of all of our lives during the past year!!! Merry Christmas to the entire Royal family!’

‘This is great! Really shows what this year has been like,’ a third supporter agreed.

One more chipped in to applaud the pair on encouraging the wearing of a face mask, writing, ‘You’re settling examples for the rest of us! I appreciate that! Merry Christmas to the two of you!‘

Many thought the card was actually the best they’d seen, with many complimenting Charles and Camilla for including a touch of humour in their festive release. One fan even commented that it had ‘nailed the 2021 brief!’.