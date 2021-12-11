We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have revealed their 2021 Christmas card, which pays homage to the covid-19 crisis.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are the latest royals to reveal their family Christmas card, just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared theirs with the world.

And the future King’s festive card pays tribute to both the difficult times we’ve all been living through amid the covid-19 crisis, as well as his sweet relationship with wife Camilla.

Revealing the front of their Christmas card on Instagram, the couple’s caption read, “As the countdown to Christmas begins, today we’re sharing this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.”

The card, carefully placed on a beautifully lit Christmas tree, features a photograph of Prince Charles helping Duchess Camilla with her face mask during an appearance at Royal Ascot earlier this year. It was a sweet sign of affection between the couple, who have been married for 16 years.

And the touching gesture didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who flocked to gush over the choice of photograph and it’s ability to “depict the reality” of the past few years.

“Such a wonderful picture: their caring love for each other and the symbol of this challenging times,” wrote one fan.

While another said, “It’s a beautiful picture, and it shows not only the relationship of TRH but also the situation worldwide.”

It comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their own Christmas card, taken on a secret trip to Jordan with their three children—Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Royal fans were quick to liken Princess Charlotte—who is currently fourth in line to the British throne—to a young Queen Elizabeth II.

“Thank you for sharing a photo of your family. Princess Charlotte reminds me so much of Her Majesty. Merry Christmas to you all,” one fan wrote.

What gorgeous photos!