Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card photo 2021 has finally been released and it’s just as adorable as we imagined.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have posted their highly-anticipated Christmas card photo and it’s very different from last year’s snap.

The Christmas card photo 2021 features all three of their young children and appears to have been taken during a wonderful family holiday.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s ‘strict’ parenting regime keeps George, Charlotte and Louis hidden .

Each year anticipation builds as fans prepare to see stunning new family photos from members of The Firm in honour of the festive season. Featured on Christmas cards from the royals, the photos give a rare glimpse into family life and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s picture is one of the most eagerly awaited. Now William and Kate’s Christmas card photo 2021 has been shared on social media and it’s everything fans could’ve been hoping for!

In their caption, the Cambridges declared simply, ‘Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄’.

The Christmas card photo shows the family gathered together, Kate and William resting one hand on the other’s knee. To Kate’s left sits their eldest son, Prince George, beaming and wearing a camo-patterned shirt that appears to be the same one he wore in his 8th birthday picture.

Princess Charlotte sits beside their proud dad wearing an adorable blue-and-white checked dress with a very on-trend smocked bodice. Whilst their younger brother Prince Louis sits cross-legged and excited at his parent’s feet on a fluffy rug.

Each of the Cambridges are wearing warm-weather clothes, with William in shorts and Kate opting for a beautiful olive-green shirt dress. And she seems to have utilised her frizz-free hair styling secret as her long hair appeared sleek in loose waves.

It’s not known where exactly William and Kate’s Christmas card photo 2021 was taken, though it was reportedly snapped in Jordan. This is not only Kate Middleton’s childhood home, but where the Cambridges reportedly enjoyed a relaxing half-term holiday earlier this year.

Already fans have expressed delight at seeing such a “precious” family photo, whilst several reflected on how wonderful it was to see George, Charlotte and Louis alongside their parents.

‘Beyond precious! So much love and joy in this picture. Thank you for sharing it with us all’, one fan wrote excitedly.

Another person echoed this sentiment, writing, ‘What a beautiful family photo. Thank you for sharing. It’s lovely to see the children.’

‘Wonderful picture 😍😍the kids are growing soo fast ❤️❤️’, someone else commented.

Meanwhile, a fourth person declared simply, ‘I’m melting! Such a beautiful family ❤️’.

Last year, William and Kate shared an unseen family photo with their three children that captured an idyllic countryside scene. Posing on bails of hay in sturdy outdoor boots and warm jumpers, it’s believed to have been taken in the grounds of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Compared to this autumnal snap, Prince William and Kate’s Christmas card photo 2021 is very different. But it’s certainly giving us all the festive joy fans have come to expect from the Cambridges at this time of year!