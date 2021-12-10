We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William sends pulses racing over impressive calves as she shows off legs in a new Christmas card photo.

Prince William has sent fans into a frenzy by giving a glimpse of his legs in the new Cambridge family Christmas card.

The Duke of Cambridge poses with his wife Kate Middleton and their children in what appears to be a holiday snap.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton ‘rejected’ for reaching out to Meghan Markle after the birth of Lilibet-Diana, fresh claims say.

Prince William has left fans swooning over his impressive calves, as he poses with his family for the Cambridge 2021 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed their festive photograph for the year pictured with children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, and in doing so, Prince William’s legs have sent fans swooning.

It comes just seven months after Prince William got fans all hot and bothered over his hunky new look in his Coroanvirus vaccination photo, in which his biceps were on display.

They shared the latest image with the caption, ‘Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄’

And it appears to have been taken while the Cambridges enjoyed a family holiday abroad earlier this year, which could have been when they jetted off for the half-term.

Fan have flurries the Instagram account with lovely comments and some couldn’t contain their excitement over the future King of England’s legs.

After spotting Prince William’s legs, one fan tweeted, ‘Holy Calves William! 🔥🔥🔥’

Meanwhile, others pointed out, ‘Charlotte is so beautiful’ wrote one fan.

Another fan put, ‘Wonderful picture 😍😍the kids are growing soo fast ❤️❤️’

And a third fan added, ‘LITTLE LOTTIE’S HAIR IS SHINING LIKE RAPUNZELS’

And other fans pointed out the likeness of George to his dad, and Charlotte to Kate’s mother Carole Middleton. While others were shocked at how much older Louis looked for his age -with him being almost as grown up as older brother Prince George.

It’s not known where the photo was taken but one Instagram user speculated if it was taken in Kalbarri Western Australia. While another wondered if it was Jordan and a third said it looked like the Grand Canyon.

It’s understood that the Cambridges will be joining the Queen for her family Christmas lunch at Sandringham this year, which will be the first one without Prince Philip.

Prince William and Kae released their YouTube channel earlier this year and it’s hoped in 2022 they will update it further so fans can get a more candid glimpse of their royal life.

Other members of the royal family are yet to release their Christmas card photos but we will be sure to update you once they do.