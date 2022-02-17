We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has been forced to cancel his upcoming royal trip over ‘safety fears’.

Prince Charles has cancelled his upcoming trip to Wales over ‘safety fears’, Clarence House has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales was expected to make a return to official duties following his Coronavirus self-isolation.

This royal news comes after Prince Charles’ private call with Prince Harry to break news over Queen’s huge decision is revealed.

Prince Charles as been forced to cancel his royal trip to Wales amid ‘safety fears’ as Storm Eunice threatens to cause havoc on the country.

The Prince of Wales has been self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 last week and he was scheduled to visit Wales on Friday.

But growing fears over Storm Eunice has forced the palace to cancel the trip completely “in the interest of public safety”

Clarence House said in a statement, “Following official guidance, The Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday February 18 will not go ahead due to the dangers posed by Storm Eunice.

“In the interests of public safety, these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a future date.”

While Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla faced being apart for a special anniversary, Camilla attended some engagements on her own – including the opening of a community kitchen in Shepherd’s Bush.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne carried out a public engagement this week when they presented together on Thursday morning the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education at St James’s Palace in London.

It was his first appearance since it was reported that the police was investigating claims Prince Charles’ charity offered honours help to a Saudi citizen.

The force said it is investigating alleged offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925. There have been no arrests or interviews under caution, the Met said. The Prince’s Foundation said it would be “inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation”.

And the Queen gave a rare health update as she met with military officials at Windsor Castle.

Members of the public have been issued a “stay indoors” warning from the Met Office who have details of the storm moving in with winds reaching 100mph on Friday – just hours after Storm Dudley left thousands of homes without power and sparked travel chaos.

The Met Office also launched a “danger to life” amber warning covering almost the whole of England and Wales.