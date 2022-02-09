We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is said to have privately called Prince Harry to inform him of the Queen’s official decision to announce that Camilla will be Queen Consort, prior to it being publicly announced.

Rumours about the Queen’s abdication have been circulating since she selected this historic occasion to share her hopes for the future of the monarchy in her Jubilee statement.

While arrangements for what would happen if Her Majesty passes away are already in the works, it appears the monarch has begun to consider other aspects the royal family’s lives.

Given how prominent the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in taking on more royal responsibilities, the Queen has voiced her wish that their eldest son, Prince George, should be actively involved in royal duties sooner than expected.

And, now it’s been revealed that Prince Charles was aware of the Queen’s plans to make Camilla Queen Consort when he ascends the throne. The news is said to have come as no surprise to The Firm’s members, as he spoke to both of his sons prior to the announcement on Saturday.

Charles is said to have privately called Prince Harry, who is living in LA with Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet, in order to confirm the Queen’s huge decision before it was made public.

However, the Duke of Sussex’s chat with his father comes after reports of a rift between the two following Harry’s departure from the life of a senior working royal.

The call from Prince Charles to inform his son of the announcement came amid reports that Harry had “broken the ice” and taken small steps toward repairing his relationship at Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to royal sources, the Prince of Wales has showed a strong desire to spend meaningful time with his grandkids, having not seen Archie since he was six months old and never meeting baby Lilibet Diana.

However, Charles’ attempt to mend the divide between him and his son has been called into question as Harry warned that a return would be “too huge a personal danger” because of his security situation.

During the last few months, the Prince Charles has had several enjoyable video calls with his son, Meghan, and the children, according to royal insiders.

“The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss,” claims the royal source.

Adding, “He is a fantastic grandfather and loves playing the role immensely and it’s certainly fair to say he feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry’s children.

“This is something he is hoping to remedy which is why he made the gesture for Harry, Meghan and the children to stay with him if they wanted to, whenever they may come home for a period of time.”