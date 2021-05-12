We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has expressed his gratitude to the hospital staff who looked after Prince Philip before he died.

Prince Charles took the opportunity to thank the hospital staff at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

The staff had cared for the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been moved to St Bartholomew’s in March after falling ill just weeks before his death.

This royal news comes after Prince Charles opened up on the heartache of having an ’empty seat at the dinner table following the death of his father Prince Philip.

Prince Charles spoke with a nurse, consultant, and therapist who worked with his father before his death on April 9.

Following that, the future king addressed a group of nurses who had all been instrumental in the Bart Health NHS Trust’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monarch also went on an unannounced tour of the hospital, where he spoke with staff and patients, saying, “I couldn’t not stop to thank you,” adding “Well done, all of you. You’re amazing.”

Prince Charles was briefed on future renovation work on some of the site’s Grade I listed buildings during his visit.

The renovation work is being carried out in preparation for the hospital’s 900th birthday in 2023. It was not the prince’s only visit of the day, as he also went on a tour of the future home of the Museum of London.

He was shown around the Victorian General Market construction site and the newly discovered Lockhart Cocoa Room.

A series of sweet photos from the engagement were shared on the Clarence House Instagram account, sparking comments of praise from royal fans.

‘Absolutely wonderful, great respect👏👏,’ one wrote, while another added, ‘What a caring man! 👏 He will make a good King!’

‘I’m sure it means a lot to them that you take the time to visit & give them encouragement 👑🇬🇧❤️,’ a third chipped in.

The hospital visit isn’t the prince’s first royal job since the Duke’s funeral, as he recently assumed one of Prince Philip’s duties, accompanying the Queen to the opening of Parliament as her “consort.”

Prince Philip’s cause of death was confirmed earlier this month, when his death certificate was released.

The death certificate confirms the Duke of Edinburgh died simply of ‘old age’.