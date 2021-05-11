We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has opened up on the heartache of having an 'empty seat at the dinner table' following the death of his father Prince Philip.

The Prince of Wales addressed his loss during a video to mark Eid

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9th April at his home in Windsor Castle, following a month-long stay in hospital. And while Prince Philip’s cause of death was recorded on his death certificate as ‘old age’, his passing is still difficult for the royal family to come to terms with.

And his eldest son Prince Charles, 72, has spoken out on his own difficulty of coming to terms with his father’s death after he was buried in St George’s chapel, as he addresses the nation as part of a special message to everyone who celebrates Eid – the celebration that comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadam.

Charles said, “The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community. This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends are no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers.”

He added, “I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones.”

He also spoke of the charitable donation Muslims make during Ramadan and added, “This year, such generosity will be needed more than ever before.”

Prince Charles’ sadness comes after the heartbreaking way the Queen is finally going to be able to mourn the death of Prince Philip was revealed.

Her Majesty the Queen also shared a fond memory of Prince Philip to mark a significant anniversary – in marking the Government of Ireland Act’s 100 year anniversary.

These memories will no doubt be even more treasured following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last month. During 73 years of marriage, he and the Queen became proud parents of four and grandparents of eight. The devoted couple also have ten great-grandchildren and the two most recent royal arrivals, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, were touchingly given the middle name ‘Philip’ in tribute to the Duke.