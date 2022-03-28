Prince Charles pens poignant message to the Queen amid health woes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles sent out a heartfelt tribute to the Queen on social media, wishing her a happy Mother’s Day, amid her current health struggles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall posted a touching message to the Clarence House social media accounts.

The surreal note also included a post for those who are unable to enjoy Mother’s Day in the same way that many others can.

The portrait of the Prince of Wales and Her Majesty in a garden was shared alongside a picture of Camilla with her late mother, Rosalind Shand, who passed away in 1994 at the age of 72.

The sweet post read, “On Mothering Sunday, we celebrate all the Mothers in our lives and are thinking of those who cannot be with their Mothers today.”

It comes amid reports that Prince Charles has been put on standby to replace the Queen for the State Opening of Parliament if she is unable to attend.

The Prince of Wales and other Royal Family members have been taking up an increasing number of responsibilities from Her Majesty.

The Queen is said to spend ‘much of the time’ in a wheelchair, prompting fears that she would miss Prince Phillip’s memorial later this month.

Buckingham Palace is claimed to be planning a top-secret operation to fly Her Majesty from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace by helicopter, then transport her by car with a private screen to keep her out of the public eye due to health concerns.

Last month, the Queen stated her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

The message for the Platinum Jubilee stated,”I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”