We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly planning big changes for the royal palaces when he becomes king.





Prince Charles is planning to make big changes to royal residences when he becomes king

The Prince of Wales reportedly plans to give people greater access to the royal palaces

This royal news follows royal aides calling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up their Duke and Duchess titles

Prince Charles is reportedly planning on some big changes for when he becomes king, according to new reports.

Charles is said to want to open up royal palaces to the public for longer periods of the year, including Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral.

The idea is for them to be transformed from “private spaces to public places”, according to The Sunday Times.

Charles is reportedly speaking to his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, his son Prince William and Kate Middleton, and other royals about the plans.

Prince Charles is even said to be considering opening Buckingham Palace and gardens when he is in residence, according to the newspaper.

At the moment, options to explore Buckingham Palace’s state rooms and themed exhibition are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But from July to September, the paying public are able to enjoy a self-guided garden tour of the Queen’s private 39-acre site.

Its landscape dates back to the 1820s when George IV turned Buckingham House into a palace, and today it is home to a rich biodiverse habitat, with more than 1,000 trees and 320 different wildflowers and grasses.

Visitors will be able to explore a route through the garden that takes in its 156-metre-long herbaceous border, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake.

Video of the Week

The unique opportunity to enjoy a picnic on one of the sweeping lawns will be part of the visit.

Small guided tours of the palace are available now until September, featuring many of its magnificent State Rooms, furnished with treasures of the Royal Collection, including paintings by Franz Xaver Winterhalter.

From July, access to the garden will be included in the visit.