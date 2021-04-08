We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is opening up the Buckingham Palace gardens to allow the public to have picnics this summer.

The monarch’s London residence, which was closed for most of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen in the summer, according to the Royal Collection Trust, which oversees the palaces.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the landscaped garden by bringing their own picnics, brilliant news for royal lovers looking for a special location to meet outdoors following the recent rule changes in Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Palace goers are usually not allowed to bring food or drink into the garden, so they have to buy snacks or lunches from the garden cafe.

According to the RCT, the plans would provide, “unprecedented freedom” for visitors in 2021, with “a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to picnic with views of the Palace”.

While visiting, royal fans will also be allowed to take a self-guided tour of the gardens.

The RCT added, “You will be free to wander around the garden’s winding paths at your own pace and experience the beauty and calm of this walled oasis in central London.”

“Among the many features to discover are the 156-metre Herbaceous Border, the Horse Chestnut Avenue,” and the famous “Plane trees planted by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert,” not to mention the “lake with its island that is home to the Buckingham Palace bees.”

Although visitors are welcome to bring their own food and soft drinks, alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the premises.

Small baskets, cooler cases, foldable chairs and blankets, as well as personal or golf-sized umbrellas, are allowed within reason.

Glassware, sharp-bladed knives, and speakers, however, are prohibited. Rather unsurprisingly, you’re also not allowed to spark up a barbecue on the Queen’s perfect lawn.

Cameras are allowed in the garden, so there will be chances for the perfect Instagram shot – but pictures aren’t permitted on a guided tour.