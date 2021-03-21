We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla shared a romantic snap from their garden at Highgrove House to celebrate the Spring Equinox.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla treated royal fans to a rare romantic photo of the two of them, in honour of the first day of Spring.

The future King and Queen consort posed in the gardens of Highgrove House for the loved up display.

This royal news comes after it was reported Prince William doesn’t agree with Prince Harry’s claims that he’s ‘trapped’ in the Royal Family.

In the lovely photo, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes, surrounded by flowers in the garden of their Gloucestershire home.

Camilla, who recently urged royal fans not to ‘desert’ her, can be seen holding a bunch of blooms in her gloved hand, wearing a cosy puffer coat. Meanwhile Charles, who is first in line to the throne, appears to be embracing his Spring wardrobe, wearing a blazer and light blue shirt with a pair of beige chinos.

‘Wishing you a happy and healthy first day of Spring. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in the garden at Highgrove. #SpringEquinox,’ a caption beside the Clarence House Instagram upload reads.

Lots of royal fans rushed to the comment section to swoon over the intimate picture.

‘Can see that they love each other so deeply.😍😍😍😍,’ one wrote.

Another gushed, ‘That has to be *the most* beautiful photo I’ve ever seen of members of the Royal Family. The entire photo is the very portrait of nature. Congrats to the photographer and best wishes to the Prince & Duchess!’

‘What a lovely picture. The look of love,’ agreed a third.

The special image comes after Camilla and Charles graced royal fans with an even rarer photograph, taken during a ski trip together.

Video of the Week

The photo, taken over a decade ago, was shared on Camilla’s Reading Room Instagram account and shows the couple posing on a snowy slope in Scotland.

‘Has anyone managed to enjoy the snow? Or are you indoors reading Where the Crawdads Sing? Don’t forget our third book starts on Friday. 📷 The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall in Scotland, 2010,’ a message beside the photo says.