Royal aides reportedly want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up their titles following Harry's "disrespectful" swipe at Prince Charles' parenting skills.





Royal aides call for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their titles

Prince Harry’s latest swipe at Prince Charles’ parenting skills has been labelled “shocking and disrespectful”

This royal news follows Prince Charles being quizzed on Harry’s claims he suffers from “genetic pain”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to relinquish their royal titles following Harry’s recent swipe at Prince Charles’ parenting on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week.

Royal aides are reportedly incensed after Harry claimed that he moved his family to Los Angeles to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain” from his own childhood so it doesn’t get “passed on” to his children.

Palace aids are said to be particularly shocked that Harry’s admission also called into question the Queen and Prince Philip’s parenting, because Charles treated Harry “the way he was treated”.

“People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave,” one palace aid reportedly told The Mail on Sunday.

“To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.

“The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasising that he’s no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain. There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn’t have the titles.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer senior working members of the royal family but still retain the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While it is believed that there are no formal plans to strip the couple of their titles, another royal source added: “They should put the titles into abeyance, so they still exist, but are not used, like they agreed to do with their HRHs.”

During Prince Harry’s podcast appearance, he said of his childhood: “There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”