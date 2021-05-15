We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Prince of Wales has ignored questions about his son Prince Harry's controversial comments that he experienced "genetic pain and suffering" growing up.







Prince Charles managed to dodge questions posed to him on Friday by a BBC reporter during a visit to BCB International, a family-run business in Cardiff, which makes survival, medical and defensive equipment used by the Armed Forces and healthcare workers.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week, Harry declared that he didn’t want to “point the finger”, but expressed his belief that Charles “treated [him] the way he was treated”.

When Charles was asked: “Sir, do you agree with Prince Harry about the suffering and pain in the family? Have you read his comments?”

But instead of responding, Charles ignored the questions and kept quiet as he walked away.

Charles appearance comes after Harry opened up about his childhood on Thursday, telling podcast host, Dax: “There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

The Duke of Sussex went on to reveal he became more aware of certain aspects of Prince Charles’ approach to parenting, claiming it was inspired by the Prince of Wales’ own upbringing.

“Suddenly I started to piece it together and go ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?'” Harry reflected.

“And well here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first.”