We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed his plans to “break the cycle” of “pain and suffering” he experienced growing up as a member of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry has opened up in a deeply personal interview about the “pain and suffering” he experienced growing up. The Duke of Sussex, who is sixth in the royal line of succession, took the decision along with his wife Meghan Markle to step back as senior members of the Royal Family last year.

They have since settled in the US with son Archie and confirmed they are never coming back as working royals. Now living away from the royal spotlight, Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child and have revealed they will be welcoming a little girl.

Ahead of her arrival, Harry has now discussed his approach to parenting, vowing to raise his own children differently from the way he, Prince William and their parents were brought up.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, the Duke of Sussex declared that he didn’t want to “point the finger”, but expressed his belief that Charles “treated [him] the way he was treated”.

Opening up on his childhood, Harry said: “There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”

The Duke of Sussex went on to reveal he became more aware of certain aspects of Prince Charles’ approach to parenting, claiming it was inspired by the Prince of Wales’ own upbringing.

“Suddenly I started to piece it together and go ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?’” Harry reflected.

“And well here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan but sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first.”

Video of the Week

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moved to their new LA home in 2020. After the couple’s recent bombshell Oprah interview aired, reports of tension between them and the royals have circulated.

Though Harry reunited with Prince Charles and Prince William at Prince Philip’s funeral last month, it’s not yet known when he will next see his father in person after these recent revelations.